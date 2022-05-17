English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Market surges over 1.6%, 4 factors pushing Indian shares higher

    Investors will closely monitor the earnings report and the US Federal Reserve chair’s speech scheduled later today

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    Indian markets were trading nearly 1.7 percent high in the afternoon on May 17, tracking gains in global equity markets on expectations that the lockdown in Shanghai would be lifted, easing concerns over the economic damage to the world's biggest buyer of commodities.

    At 12.11 pm, the benchmark Sensex was up 1.8 percent at 53,881, while Nifty gained 1.8 percent to 16,118 points, on the second straight day of gains for Indian shares which have had a rough couple of days.

    Investors will closely monitor the earnings report and US Federal Reserve chair’s speech scheduled later for in the day.

    Analysts expect the markets to remain weak amid high volatility in the near terms. High inflation and the Fed tightening will continue to be short-term challenges for the market, they said.

    Here are some of the factors that are pushing Indian shares higher:

    Close

    Related stories

    1 No new Covid cases in China

    Investor sentiment improved after Shanghai reported no new Covid infections in the broader community for a third consecutive day. This is likely to ease restrictions that have gripped the Chinese financial hub for more than six weeks.

    China's dogged adherence to zero tolerance for Covid— epitomised by Shanghai's lockdown and other restrictions imposed elsewhere in China— has slowed everything—from consumer spending to manufacturing. China IIP and consumer spending slid to their worst levels in April since the pandemic began.

    Click here to follow our live market blog 

    2 India's micro-economic data

    So far, India's micro-economic data has been improving. India’s tax collections under the goods and services tax (GST) peaked at a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore ($21.96 billion) in April.

    The country’s merchandise exports in April surged 30.7 percent at $40.19 billion compared to $30.75 billion in the corresponding period last year but imports also jumped by 30.97 percent to $60.30 billion.

    Also read: Tepid listing of LIC causes lacklustre trading in most insurance sector stocks

    3 Services sector growth improves

    The S&P Global Services PMI improved to 53.6 in March from 51.8 in the previous month, supported by the sustained opening up of the economy and lifting of Covid restrictions.

    Traffic indicators improved year on year (YoY) as well as month on month (MoM) basis. Air traffic was up by 37.3 percent YoY and 39 percent MoM in March.

    Major port traffic was up by 1.2 percent YoY (after declining 4.5 percent YoY in February) and 19.4 percent MoM.

    Rail freight traffic was up 6.7 percent YoY and 16.3 percent MoM in March. Petrol and diesel consumption also improved on both YoY as well as MoM basis. E-way bill generation was up 13 percent MoM and 9.7 percent YoY in March.

    Also read: WPI inflation rises further to 15.08% in April from 14.55% in March

    4 Technical pullback

    Analysts say markets are looking oversold and technical pullback is on the cards. According to ICICI Securities, key support for the Nifty is at 15,600 and it expects the index to hold this mark to gradually stage a pullback rally towards 17,100 in the coming months.

    Markets have been in a funk after the Reserve Bank of India in a surprise move hiked key rates, denting sentiment.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #Covid #improve economy #markets #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: May 17, 2022 12:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.