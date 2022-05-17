Market surges over 1.6%, 4 factors pushing Indian shares higher

Indian markets were trading nearly 1.7 percent high in the afternoon on May 17, tracking gains in global equity markets on expectations that the lockdown in Shanghai would be lifted, easing concerns over the economic damage to the world's biggest buyer of commodities.

At 12.11 pm, the benchmark Sensex was up 1.8 percent at 53,881, while Nifty gained 1.8 percent to 16,118 points, on the second straight day of gains for Indian shares which have had a rough couple of days.

Investors will closely monitor the earnings report and US Federal Reserve chair’s speech scheduled later for in the day.

Analysts expect the markets to remain weak amid high volatility in the near terms. High inflation and the Fed tightening will continue to be short-term challenges for the market, they said.

Here are some of the factors that are pushing Indian shares higher:

1 No new Covid cases in China

Investor sentiment improved after Shanghai reported no new Covid infections in the broader community for a third consecutive day. This is likely to ease restrictions that have gripped the Chinese financial hub for more than six weeks.

China's dogged adherence to zero tolerance for Covid— epitomised by Shanghai's lockdown and other restrictions imposed elsewhere in China— has slowed everything—from consumer spending to manufacturing. China IIP and consumer spending slid to their worst levels in April since the pandemic began.

Click here to follow our live market blog

2 India's micro-economic data

So far, India's micro-economic data has been improving. India’s tax collections under the goods and services tax (GST) peaked at a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore ($21.96 billion) in April.

The country’s merchandise exports in April surged 30.7 percent at $40.19 billion compared to $30.75 billion in the corresponding period last year but imports also jumped by 30.97 percent to $60.30 billion.

Also read: Tepid listing of LIC causes lacklustre trading in most insurance sector stocks

3 Services sector growth improves

The S&P Global Services PMI improved to 53.6 in March from 51.8 in the previous month, supported by the sustained opening up of the economy and lifting of Covid restrictions.

Traffic indicators improved year on year (YoY) as well as month on month (MoM) basis. Air traffic was up by 37.3 percent YoY and 39 percent MoM in March.

Major port traffic was up by 1.2 percent YoY (after declining 4.5 percent YoY in February) and 19.4 percent MoM.

Rail freight traffic was up 6.7 percent YoY and 16.3 percent MoM in March. Petrol and diesel consumption also improved on both YoY as well as MoM basis. E-way bill generation was up 13 percent MoM and 9.7 percent YoY in March.

Also read: WPI inflation rises further to 15.08% in April from 14.55% in March

4 Technical pullback

Analysts say markets are looking oversold and technical pullback is on the cards. According to ICICI Securities, key support for the Nifty is at 15,600 and it expects the index to hold this mark to gradually stage a pullback rally towards 17,100 in the coming months.

Markets have been in a funk after the Reserve Bank of India in a surprise move hiked key rates, denting sentiment.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes