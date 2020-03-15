App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Market mayhem: Top 10 cos lose Rs 4.22 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL hit hard

In a nerve-wracking week for the markets, the BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent, largely in tandem with global equities which were hammered by panic selling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 10 most valued domestic companies lost a massive Rs 4,22,393.44 crore in market capitalisation last week, with heavyweights TCS and RIL taking the biggest hit.

In a nerve-wracking week for the markets, the BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent, largely in tandem with global equities which were hammered by panic selling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS dropped by Rs 1,16,549.07 crore to reach Rs 6,78,168.49 crore for the week ended Friday.

Close

Reliance Industries' m-cap plummeted Rs 1,03,425.15 crore to Rs 7,01,693.52 crore.

related news

Infosys was another major drag, with its valuation plunging Rs 41,315.98 crore to Rs 2,73,505.62 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap tanked Rs 34,919.51 crore to reach Rs 5,87,190.43 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled Rs 33,208.35 crore to Rs 4,40,151.42 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 30,931.1 crore to Rs 2,81,237.76 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell Rs 25,098.54 crore to Rs 2,89,606.69 crore.

Likewise, Bajaj Finance witnessed a drop of Rs 16,320.81 crore in its m-cap to reach Rs 2,37,989.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel suffered a decline of Rs 13,611.62 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 2,69,613.64 crore. The market-cap of HDFC fell by Rs 7,013.31 crore to Rs 3,58,201.28 crore.

In the ranking of the 10 most valued firms, RIL remained at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #RIL #TCS

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.