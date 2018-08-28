App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Marked decrease in local youths joining militancy in Kashmir: DGP

The state director general of police also said that there have been a marked improvement in the security situation in Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid claimed that there was a "drastic decrease" in the number of local youths joining militancy this month in Kashmir.

The state director general of police also said that there have been a marked improvement in the security situation in Kashmir.

"As we have seen this month, there was a drastic decrease in the number of local youths joining militancy," Vaid told reporters today.

The police chief made the assertion in response to reporters' query on the perceived increase in number of youths joining militancy in Kashmir since 2010.

"We are making efforts to engage with the youths. I hope we will be able to deal with the issue," he said.

Replying to a question about the arrest of four newly recruited Al-Badr militants, the DGP said "four lives and four families have been saved (from tragedy)".

Asked about the security situation in Kashmir, Vaid said it has improved and would improve further.

The DGP also congratulated international wushu player of J&K, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, who won a bronze medal in Asian games recently, saying even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted to congratulate him. Singh is employed with the Jammu and Kashmir police.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:30 am

tags #India #Jammu & Kashmir

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.