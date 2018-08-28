Marked decrease in local youths joining militancy in Kashmir: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid claimed that there was a "drastic decrease" in the number of local youths joining militancy this month in Kashmir.

The state director general of police also said that there have been a marked improvement in the security situation in Kashmir.

"As we have seen this month, there was a drastic decrease in the number of local youths joining militancy," Vaid told reporters today.

The police chief made the assertion in response to reporters' query on the perceived increase in number of youths joining militancy in Kashmir since 2010.

"We are making efforts to engage with the youths. I hope we will be able to deal with the issue," he said.

Replying to a question about the arrest of four newly recruited Al-Badr militants, the DGP said "four lives and four families have been saved (from tragedy)".

Asked about the security situation in Kashmir, Vaid said it has improved and would improve further.

The DGP also congratulated international wushu player of J&K, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, who won a bronze medal in Asian games recently, saying even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted to congratulate him. Singh is employed with the Jammu and Kashmir police.