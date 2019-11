Marginal improvement, but air quality in Delhi remains 'poor'

The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

However, there was a respite on late Sunday evening as the AQI dropped to 198, which falls under "moderate" category.

Gurgaon on Monday recorded an AQI of 138 (moderate), while Ghaziabad 231, Noida 212 and Greater Noida 204 .

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

Experts said strong winds due to western disturbance has helped dispersed pollutants in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India.

On Sunday, the air quality index at 4 pm stood at 215, which falls in the "poor" category.