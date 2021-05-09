Maratha reservation: Maharashtra to form committee to study Supreme Court verdict

Maharashtra had given up to 13 percent reservation to Marathas in educational institutions and some government jobs. | Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

The Maharashtra government has decided to form a committee to study the Supreme Court's verdict on the Maratha reservation case. The panel is likely to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

State Minister Ashok Chavan said the committee will study the SC judgment and submit a report. The Maharashtra government will then decide whether or not to move a review petition in court, he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

The apex court on May 4 struck down the law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming the statute as "unconstitutional", and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgement, setting a 50 percent cap on reservation, to a larger bench for reconsideration.

Chavan, who heads the state government's sub-committee on Maratha reservation, also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on this issue, and ask the Centre to provide quota to the community if the state does not have the right to do so.

He further said that Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will take stock of the pending Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) recruitment process in every department, adding that the SC had upheld recruitments till September 9, 2020.

Maharashtra had given up to 13 percent reservation to Marathas in educational institutions and some government jobs. This had taken up the total reservation in the state to 65 percent.

"We find there are no extraordinary circumstances for exceeding the ceiling," said Justice Bhushan in his judgement.

The court also said in its judgement that only the President can identify socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) and include them in the list for reservation.