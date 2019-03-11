App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maratha quota valid, legal: Maha govt tells Bombay HC

The government concluded its arguments before a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre, which is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the quota decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra government Monday told the Bombay High Court that its decision of granting reservation to the Maratha community was legal and valid.

The government concluded its arguments before a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre, which is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the quota decision.

On November 30 last year, the Maharashtra Legislature passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, declared socially and educationally backward class by the government.

"The quantum of reservation granted to the Maratha community is valid and legal and the petitioners have failed to make out a case to show that the government's decision was malafide and dishonest," government counsel Anil Sakhare argued Monday.

related news

The petitioners, in their pleas challenging the quota, had said that no state government could exceed the 50 per cent mark in reservations.

At present, the percentage of reservation in Maharashtra stands at 68 per cent.

Sakhare told the court on Monday that as per the government, the Maratha community was socially and educationally backward and hence it decided to grant them reservation.

"The government felt this was a special and extraordinary situation and hence we should be permitted to exceed the 50 per cent mark," Sakhare said.

The bench had last week questioned as to why the Maratha community could not be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and what was the need to create a special category of Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) for the Maratha community.

Sakhare told the court on Monday that the government did not include the Maratha community in the OBC category so as to avoid any repercussions in the state.

The court will hear the petitioners' advocates on Tuesday.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maratha quota

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

No one Can Interfare in Sabarimala Issue, it Will be Discussed in Poll ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.