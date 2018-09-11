App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maratha quota: Maharashtra government likely to receive report by November 15

The commission would submit to the government its recommendations on whether the community should be granted reservation in state-aided educational institutions and workplaces, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that the State Backward Classes Commission was likely to finalise its report on the socio-economic status of the Maratha community by November 15.

The state's counsel, senior advocate Ravi Kadam, informed a bench led by Justice R M Savant that the commission studied the data provided by various government departments, village panchayats and educational, social and legal bodies.

It analysed such data for over 45,000 families belonging to the Maratha community, he said.

related news

The commission, set up by the Maharashtra government, is tasked with recommending to the state on whether or not the members of the Maratha community should be given any reservation.

Kadam told the bench that the commission was currently in the process of reviewing its findings and it was likely to submit its final report with suggestions and recommendations to the state by November 15.

The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, one of the organisations spearheading the agitation over the demand for reservation to the community in jobs and education.

The PIL also sought directions to the commission to expeditiously submit its recommendations to the state on the entitlement of such quota.

The politically influential Marathas, who constitute around 30 percent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 percent reservation in government jobs and education.

The community had in July launched an agitation that had witnessed violence at several places in the state.
