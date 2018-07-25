Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Agitators block key highways, shut shops in Mumbai as quota stir intensifies

Live now
Jul 25, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 1 pm
Trains in Pune running normally
Police contain clashes in Latur area
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 10 am
Don't want inconvenience for police or govt: Maratha Kranti Morcha
TMT bus vandalised
Maharashtra on the boil
Suicide attempts during protest
Mumbai bandh update
How did the agitation turn violent?
Why did the issue crop up again?
Who led the agitation?
Here’s all you need to know about the agitation
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 1 pm
Protesters attacked buses and stopped local trains in Mumbai and Thane.
— The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem.
— In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital.
— 9 public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.
— Agitators pelted stones on some buses in Mumbai, including Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas.
—BEST partially suspended its services in some areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves.
— Protesters tried to block a road in Mankhurd, Chandivali, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, but the police dispersed them.
— In Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments.
— Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points.
— Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors.
— Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli stations on the Harbour Linestations and services were halted briefly.
Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stage a protest during their statewide bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. — PTI Photo
At least 9 BEST buses were damaged in Mumbai during the agitation as of 10:30 am. Buses were vandalised in Kurla, Bhandup, Andheri, Sakinaka, Kandivali, Koparkhairane and Chandivali.
In Chembur, some schools and colleges have declared a holiday.
Reports emerge protesters have blocked Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kalamboli area, in Navi Mumbai.
Meanwhile in Nashik, shops have been shut in Shalimar area. Policemen are manning the area, reports News18.
Trains in Pune running normally
There is no impact of the protests on railway services in Pune. All trains are plying normally, Pune Railway PRO said.
Protesters are spilling on to the streets on Eastern Expressway in Mulund. They seem to be in no mood to relent. Traffic has been disrupted. Police are now engaging in talks with leaders of the protest in a bid to quell angry protesters.
Protesters have now blocked Eastern Expressway in Mulund. Policemen are finding it tough to control the mob, but they have managed to ensure traffic is not majorly disrupted. Meanwhile, sloganeers have blocked the road at Plaza are in Dadar bringing the traffic to a halt.
Police contain clashes in Latur area
Police had to step in to contain clashes which broke between two groups in Udgir, Latur district when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. — ANI
Earlier in the day, the protesters had stopped trains on the Western Line at Jogeshwari. They were soon removed from the tracks. Trains on Western Line are running fine now.
After vandalising a bus and obstructing traffic, a section of protesters have now stopped a local train in Thane. Visuals to follow.
In Thane, protestors are now marching to the Collector's office. Remember, the pro-reservation outfits have promised "peaceful" protests as the stir entered Mumbai. Largely, the agitation in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane have been peaceful.
Looks like not all protests across Mumbai and suburbs are violent. Maratha Kranti Morcha protestors in Bandra are requesting traders to close shops with folded hands. Visuals to follow.
A pro-reservation protester, Jagannath Sonavne, who attempted suicide by consuming poison yesterday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, has died in a hospital. — ANI
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 10 am
Protesters have attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning.
— Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai.
— In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said.
— Protesters also vandalised at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city.
— They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai.
— Stones were pelted at a bus in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area following which the BEST authority suspended its services in the area.
— Railway services on Mumbai’s Central, Western and Harbour Line remained unaffected. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region.
Maratha Kranti Morcha workers have forced shopkeepers in Thane's Gokhale Road to down their shutters.
Don't want inconvenience for police or govt: Maratha Kranti Morcha
Leaders of Maratha Kranti Morcha told ANI that their protest is a peaceful one. "We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or the government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops," he said.
JUST IN: Maratha protestors are being detained by the police in Ghatkopar region. (News18)