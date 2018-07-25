Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Mumbai bandh called off after quota stir escalates

Live now
Jul 25, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
BREAKING: The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called off Mumbai bandh
Central Railway suspends services on Thane-Vashi route
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 1 pm
Trains in Pune running normally
Police contain clashes in Latur area
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 10 am
Don't want inconvenience for police or govt: Maratha Kranti Morcha
TMT bus vandalised
Maharashtra on the boil
Suicide attempts during protest
Mumbai bandh update
How did the agitation turn violent?
Why did the issue crop up again?
Who led the agitation?
Here’s all you need to know about the agitation
BREAKING: The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called off Mumbai bandh
Central Railway suspends services on Thane-Vashi route
Railway authorities are making announcements at stations that the Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi have been suspended.
Agitators have set a BEST bus ablaze in Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai. The fire has now been extinguished. Reports say a mob hurled a petrol bottle at the bus and set it afire. No one has been injured. Visuals to follow...
The Mumbai coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha will address a press conference at Dadar's Shivaji Temple at 2 pm, reports News18.
Protesters have also torched a bus at Mankhurd. Visuals to follow
It looks like the protests have become violent. Police have used teargas to defuse protests in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. Reports of lathicharge also are coming in. Protesters had blocked the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Kalamboli.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale appeals pro-reservation outfits to protest peacefully. "We need to make a law in Parliament and raise reservation cap from 50% to 75%, will also raise this issue in NDA," he says.
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 1 pm
Protesters attacked buses and stopped local trains in Mumbai and Thane.
— The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem.
— In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital.
— 9 public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.
— Agitators pelted stones on some buses in Mumbai, including Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas.
—BEST partially suspended its services in some areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves.
— Protesters tried to block a road in Mankhurd, Chandivali, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, but the police dispersed them.
— In Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments.
— Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points.
— Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors.
— Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli stations on the Harbour Linestations and services were halted briefly.
Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stage a protest during their statewide bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. — PTI Photo
At least 9 BEST buses were damaged in Mumbai during the agitation as of 10:30 am. Buses were vandalised in Kurla, Bhandup, Andheri, Sakinaka, Kandivali, Koparkhairane and Chandivali.
In Chembur, some schools and colleges have declared a holiday.
Reports emerge protesters have blocked Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kalamboli area, in Navi Mumbai.
Meanwhile in Nashik, shops have been shut in Shalimar area. Policemen are manning the area, reports News18.
Trains in Pune running normally
There is no impact of the protests on railway services in Pune. All trains are plying normally, Pune Railway PRO said.
Protesters are spilling on to the streets on Eastern Expressway in Mulund. They seem to be in no mood to relent. Traffic has been disrupted. Police are now engaging in talks with leaders of the protest in a bid to quell angry protesters.
Protesters have now blocked Eastern Expressway in Mulund. Policemen are finding it tough to control the mob, but they have managed to ensure traffic is not majorly disrupted. Meanwhile, sloganeers have blocked the road at Plaza are in Dadar bringing the traffic to a halt.
Police contain clashes in Latur area
Police had to step in to contain clashes which broke between two groups in Udgir, Latur district when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. — ANI