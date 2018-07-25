App
Jul 25, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Mumbai bandh called off after quota stir escalates

Tune into this blog to keep track of key developments of the Maratha agitation throughout the day.

highlights

  • Jul 25, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 4 pm

    Central Railway services on Thane-Vashi route remain suspended until further notice. 

    — Agitators set a BEST bus ablaze in Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai. No injuries were reported. 

    — Police used teargas to defuse protests in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Police also resorted to lathicharge, according to reports. 

    — The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem.

    — In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital.

    — 9 public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

    — Agitators pelted stones on some buses in Mumbai, including Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas.

    —BEST partially suspended its services in some areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves.

    — Protesters tried to block a road in Mankhurd, Chandivali, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, but the police dispersed them.

    — In Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments.

    — Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points.

    — Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors.

    — Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli stations on the Harbour Linestations and services were halted briefly.

  • Jul 25, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 02:38 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called off Mumbai bandh

  • Jul 25, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Central Railway suspends services on Thane-Vashi route

    Railway authorities are making announcements at stations that the Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi have been suspended. 

  • Jul 25, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 01:51 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 01:50 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Agitators have set a BEST bus ablaze in Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai. The fire has now been extinguished. Reports say a mob hurled a petrol bottle at the bus and set it afire. No one has been injured. Visuals to follow...

  • Jul 25, 01:40 PM (IST)

    The Mumbai coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha will address a press conference at Dadar's Shivaji Temple at 2 pm, reports News18.

  • Jul 25, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Protesters have also torched a bus at Mankhurd. Visuals to follow

  • Jul 25, 01:37 PM (IST)

    It looks like the protests have become violent. Police have used teargas to defuse protests in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. Reports of lathicharge also are coming in. Protesters had blocked the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Kalamboli.

  • Jul 25, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale appeals pro-reservation outfits to protest peacefully. "We need to make a law in Parliament and raise reservation cap from 50% to 75%, will also raise this issue in NDA," he says.

  • Jul 25, 01:26 PM (IST)
    https://twitter.com/MumbaiLiveNews/status/1022022783319134208
  • Jul 25, 01:26 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 01:22 PM (IST)

     Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 1 pm

    Protesters attacked buses and stopped local trains in Mumbai and Thane.

    — The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem.

    — In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital.

    — 9 public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

    — Agitators pelted stones on some buses in Mumbai, including Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas.

    —BEST partially suspended its services in some areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves.

    — Protesters tried to block a road in Mankhurd, Chandivali, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, but the police dispersed them.

    — In Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments.

    — Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points.

    — Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors.

    — Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli stations on the Harbour Linestations and services were halted briefly.

  • Jul 25, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stage a protest during their statewide bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. — PTI Photo

    Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stage a protest during their statewide bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. — PTI Photo
  • Jul 25, 12:26 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 12:12 PM (IST)

    At least 9 BEST buses were damaged in Mumbai during the agitation as of 10:30 am. Buses were vandalised in Kurla, Bhandup, Andheri, Sakinaka, Kandivali, Koparkhairane and Chandivali.

  • Jul 25, 12:08 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 12:07 PM (IST)

    In Chembur, some schools and colleges have declared a holiday. 

  • Jul 25, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Reports emerge protesters have blocked Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kalamboli area, in Navi Mumbai.

  • Jul 25, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile in Nashik, shops have been shut in Shalimar area. Policemen are manning the area, reports News18.

  • Jul 25, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Trains in Pune running normally

    There is no impact of the protests on railway services in Pune. All trains are plying normally, Pune Railway PRO said.

  • Jul 25, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Protesters are spilling on to the streets on Eastern Expressway in Mulund. They seem to be in no mood to relent. Traffic has been disrupted. Police are now engaging in talks with leaders of the protest in a bid to quell angry protesters.

  • Jul 25, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Protesters have now blocked Eastern Expressway in Mulund. Policemen are finding it tough to control the mob, but they have managed to ensure traffic is not majorly disrupted. Meanwhile, sloganeers have blocked the road at Plaza are in Dadar bringing the traffic to a halt.

  • Jul 25, 10:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 10:47 AM (IST)

     Police contain clashes in Latur area

    Police had to step in to contain clashes which broke between two groups in Udgir, Latur district when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. — ANI

