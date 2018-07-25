Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Stones pelted at 2 BEST buses in Navi Mumbai, TMT bus vandalised in Thane

Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 10 am

Protesters have attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning.

— Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai.

— In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said.

— Protesters also vandalised at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city.

— They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai.

— Stones were pelted at a bus in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area following which the BEST authority suspended its services in the area.

— Railway services on Mumbai’s Central, Western and Harbour Line remained unaffected. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region.