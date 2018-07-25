Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Stones pelted at 2 BEST buses in Navi Mumbai, TMT bus vandalised in Thane

Live now
Jul 25, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 10 am
Don't want inconvenience for police or govt: Maratha Kranti Morcha
TMT bus vandalised
Maharashtra on the boil
Suicide attempts during protest
Mumbai bandh update
How did the agitation turn violent?
Why did the issue crop up again?
Who led the agitation?
Here’s all you need to know about the agitation
Protesters have attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning.
— Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai.
— In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said.
— Protesters also vandalised at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city.
— They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai.
— Stones were pelted at a bus in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area following which the BEST authority suspended its services in the area.
— Railway services on Mumbai’s Central, Western and Harbour Line remained unaffected. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region.
Looks like not all protests across Mumbai and suburbs are violent. Maratha Kranti Morcha protestors in Bandra are requesting traders to close shops with folded hands. Visuals to follow.
A pro-reservation protester, Jagannath Sonavne, who attempted suicide by consuming poison yesterday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, has died in a hospital. — ANI
Maratha Kranti Morcha workers have forced shopkeepers in Thane's Gokhale Road to down their shutters.
Leaders of Maratha Kranti Morcha told ANI that their protest is a peaceful one. "We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or the government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops," he said.
JUST IN: Maratha protestors are being detained by the police in Ghatkopar region. (News18)
Another vandalism report comes in from Thane — Protestors have vandalised a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus in Wagle Estate area of the city.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's authorities have take measures to avoid untoward incidents. The city's Municipal Transportation Committee has halted 67 AC buses as a precautionary measure.
Reports of protestors shutting shops in Ghatkopar are coming in. News18 reports that the agitators have begun asking shopkeepers to down their shutters. Protestors have blocked traffic in parts of Thane.
Pro-reservation outfits of Maratha community burnt a vehicle after a clash with the police personnel during the funeral of Kakasaheb Shinde, who died yesterday during a protest march in favour of reservations, in Kaygaon village at Aurangabad. — PTI photo
JUST IN: The protest has started to turn violent in Navi Mumbai. Agitators have pelted stones on two BEST buses in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area. BEST bus services from Airoli to Vashi have been completely stopped today in the light of Maharashtra bandh, reports ANI.
Let’s take a look at what happened in parts of Maharashtra yesterday.
Nanded: Police cane-charged protesters to disperse them
Pune: Maratha Kranti Morcha members took out a rally in Pune. City saw sporadic incidents of stone pelting. Some people threw stones at an administrative building in Baramati and a state transport bus was attacked. Traders kept their shops closed in Deccan, Laxmi Road and Bajirao Road areas of the city.
Yavatmal & Amravati: The bandh received lukewarm response in Yavatmal and Amravati. In Yavatmal, the bandh call was given by the Maratha Mahasangh. In Amravati, activists paid homage to Shinde at Rajkamal Square. They later marched to the Kotwali Police Station and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM.
Nashik: In Nashik district, activists staged a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services to Aurangabad from Nashik. Protesters burnt tyres at Sakora in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik, affecting traffic.
Protester Jagannath Sonawane, 31, from Aurangabad, sought to emulate Kakasaheb Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed, while another, Guddu Sonawane, also from the district, consumed poison.They have been admitted to a hospital, police said.
In Thane, activist Mangesh Suryavanshi (38) jumped into a creek near the Ganesh Ghat, but was saved by police and others, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. He received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.
Meanwhile, the Maratha Kranti Samaj, one of outfits leading the agitation, has called for a "peaceful" shutdown in Raigad, Thane and Navi Mumbai on July 25.
Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that law and order conditions will be assessed by local police authorities to decide whether schools and colleges should be kept open.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj told ANI that all necessary deployments have been made, keeping in view today's shutdown.
Mumbai's disaster management authorities have stated that they have not received any notification regarding the shutdown, and no special measures have been taken as of yet.
The agitation intensified after a 27-year-old protester reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari river in Aurangabad district on July 23.
The deceased was identified as Kakasaheb Shinde.
Following the incident, Maratha outfits reportedly attacked police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad, forcing authorities to suspend internet services.
According to ANI, a police head constable died due to a heart attack in Gangapur, after protesters threw stones at the police.
According to reports, the agitation started after Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur — an annual ritual for the CM — after Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt his visit. The visit was scheduled for July 23.
Several Maratha outfits, such as the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Maratha Kranti Samaj and Sakal Maratha Samaj are leading the agitation. Smaller Maratha groups have joined these larger groups, turning them into umbrella bodies.
Over the past two years, Maratha outfits have held "silent" protests across the state with lakhs coming in support of the community. In August 2017, a silent rally in Mumbai, reportedly the 58th such rally, was attended by lakhs of people from across the state and brought the city to a standstill.
The protest first started in 2016, after a teenager from the community was allegedly raped and killed by men from the Dalit community. As a result, Marathas started a "silent protest march" demanding reservation as well as amendments to the Prevention of Atrocities on Dalits Act, which they alleged was "misused".
Maratha Kranti Samaj declares shutdown in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad on July 25. According to the outfit, schools and colleges have been exempted from the shutdown.
The Maratha community’s stir intensified on July 24 after a 27-year-old protestor died when he jumped into Godavari river in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.
The protestor, Kakasaheb Shinde, allegedly jumped to death demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.
Shinde was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead. According to reports, two protestors attempted suicide today but were saved and have been admitted to Ghati Hospital.
The incident came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis canceled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur, scheduled for Monday following threats of disruption by Maratha outfits.
Following Shinde’s suicide, Maratha outfits across the state attacked police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad, forcing authorities to suspend internet services.