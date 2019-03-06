App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maratha community threatens to vote against BJP-Sena

MKM convener Mahesh Dongre said the Sena-BJP government had failed to fulfil the promises given to the Maratha community.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maratha community in Maharashtra on Wednesday threatened to vote against BJP and Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, saying the two parties had failed to fulfil their demands.

The decision was taken by members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) at a meeting.

MKM convener Mahesh Dongre said the Sena-BJP government had failed to fulfil the promises given to the Maratha community.

"The community is upset with the government. We have planned to distribute five crore pamphlets appealing not to vote for Sena and BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

related news

According to him, the government had assured the Maratha community that cases filed by the police against over 13,000 protesters during the pro-quota stir.

The state had also assured that compensation and a government job would be provided to the kin of the protesters, who had committed suicide during the stir.

On November 30, 2018, the Maharashtra Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, a declared socially and educationally backward class by the government.

However, the government had issued a circular putting a break on issuing appointment letters to the candidates, who got selected for the government job under the quota.

Dongre claimed that without the contribution of Marathas, the Shiv Sena would not have spread to the grass-root level.

"The community will teach a lesson to the Sena by showing the power of Marathas in the upcoming polls," Dongre added.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, nothing concrete has been done so far, the community leaders have claimed.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:43 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Maratha Kranti Morcha #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Players Need to Understand the Value of International Cricket: Malinga

Andhra Data Theft Row: Naidu Should Own Up to His Cybercrime, Says Jag ...

Agriculture Minister Seeks Farmers' Views to Improve Sector in Next 5 ...

CBDT Notifies Relaxed Norms for Startups

Nomura Sees GDP Growth Target Below 7% in 2019-20

In Pics, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Centurion

Woman Alleges Rape by AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Case Registered

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again, Used Artillery Guns to Shell Areas ...

Not Worried About Threats, Every Drop of Blood for India, Says PM Modi

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt or Sonakshi Sinha, the first look le ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

R Kelly breaks down while talking about his sexual harassment allegati ...

Amitabh Bachchan sells the Rolls Royce Phantom that Vidhu Vinod Chopra ...

This International Women's Day, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni attempts to ...

Arbaaz Khan hasn’t invited brother Salman Khan on his show and he ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.