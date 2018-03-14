Maran brothers let off by court in illegal telephone exchange scam

A special CBI court on Wednesday discharged the Maran brothers — Dayanidhi and Kalanithi — and five others in the Illegal telephone exchange scam.

The Maran brothers had moved a petition in October last year seeking dismissal of the case.

On February 27, the CBI had strongly opposed the discharge petitions filed by former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother saying there was prima facie material to proceed against them.