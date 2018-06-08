Maoists do not believe in democracy: Prasad on alleged plot to assassinate PM

Terming reports of an alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "deeply disturbing," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Maoists never believe in democracy and respect for constitutional norms are alien to them. His remarks came a day after a letter was reportedly found in the house of a person arrested for alleged Maoist "links" that talked about the ultras mulling "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" and suggesting that Modi should be targeted during his "road shows".

"Reports of an alleged Maoist plot to kill India's popular Prime Minister @narendramodi is deeply disturbing. Surely a fair and prompt investigation will be done to expose their conspiracy and bring the culprits to books," Prasad said on Twitter.

In India, an ideology can seek public support through elections and popular franchise, he said.

"Maoists and their ideological patrons never take this route because they know they will never get support. Many times innocent poor people including tribals have been victims of their naked violence," he said.

Prasad said Maoists never believe in democracy though they use and abuse all instruments of democracy.

"Debate, dissent and respect for constitutional norms are alien to them. Their entire ideology is to overthrow constitutional governance through violent means and crush voice that differ with them," he said.

According to the Pune Police, the letter was recovered from the house of Rona Wilson who was among five people arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi in connection with Elgar Parishad held in December and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon violence in the district.

The letter, addressed to one Comrade Prakash by sender who identifies himself as R, talks about the requirement of Rs 8 crore to procure an M-4 assault rifle along with four lakh rounds of ammunition for the purpose.