Maoists attack BJP convoy in Dantewada, MLA Bhima Mandavi among 6 killed



Chhattisgarh: BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was also in the convoy, further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MhNVtar2aD

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed as his convoy was attacked with an IED bomb by Maoists in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Five state police officers have also been killed in the attack.

Sources have suggested that the firing is still going on at the site of the blast and that a battalion of CRPF has been rushed to the spot.



#SpotVisuals: Convoy of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. The escort vehicle of Chhattisgarh State Police also came under the blast. 5 personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZastP8hrQe

CRPF told news agency ANI, "Between Kuakonta and Syamgiri in Dantewada, the convoy of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi came under an IED attack today. The escort vehicle of State Police came under the blast. 5 personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured. Reinforcement of CRPF has been rushed."

The attack comes two days before the state goes to polls on April 11.

This is a developing story. More details awaited