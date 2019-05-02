App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Many surgical strikes conducted under UPA: Former PM Manmohan Singh

The comment comes at a time when the BJP's election narrative revolving around national security

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in an interview with Hindustan Times, has said India conducted multiple surgical strikes during his tenure.

Terming the politicisation of military operations for electoral gains as ‘shameful’, Singh said the armed forces were given a free hand to counter security threats under the Congress dispensation too.

“Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure as well. For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than be used for vote garnering exercises,” Singh told the newspaper.

The comment comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election narrative revolving around national security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the campaign so far, repeatedly invoked the surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrikes.

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Rahul Gandhi, have talked about surgical strikes having been carried out by India’s armed forces under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. However, Singh’s comments assume significance as it is the first time the former prime minister has said it himself.

Slamming the BJP for inviting Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI to investigate the Pathankot Air Base terror attack in 2016, Singh said it was the biggest strategic blunder by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“In the past 70 years, a government in power never had to hide behind the valour of our armed forces,” Singh said, adding that this was being done to divert attention from the ‘failures of Modi government’.
First Published on May 2, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

