Many recovered COVID-19 patients suffer from heart problems, lung diseases: Report

Many recovered COVID-19 patients are suffering from heart problems and lung diseases after beating the novel coronavirus infection.

After recovering from COVID-19, some of the patients come to doctors with reduced heart function and heart attack or even stroke, Dr Yatin Mehta, critical care specialist at Medanta Hospital, was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

According to the report, these health problems could be owing to the damage to the small vessels caused by COVID-19 that leads to excessive clotting during the course of the disease.

COVID-19 disease is said to be attacking the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, leading to clotting across the body of the patients, the report suggested.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has been in the country for over five months, the healthcare experts need to start looking at post-COVID-19 rehabilitation, said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee who himself felt increased heart rate while walking soon after getting recovered from COVID-19. On testing, reports revealed that he had developed myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles), the report said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the doctor, recovered patients come back to hospitals with symptoms such as lethargy, body aches and itchy throats even four to six weeks later. Some people even get heart attacks or strokes after recovery, said the doctor, adding that a scientific link on COVID-19 causing it is yet to be established.

Now, the doctors need to look out for neurological symptoms such as the Guillain-barre syndrome wherein the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness and tingling in the extremities, Dr Chatterjee told the publication.

Some recovered patients are also coming back to hospitals with complaints of lung diseases – from fibrosis (formation of hard fibrous tissues as the lung heals from an injury) to secondary infections and pneumonia, said the report citing Dr Sandeep Jain, head of the department of emergency medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.