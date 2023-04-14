 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Many Indian proposals well supported by G20 countries: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and aims to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

Many Indian proposals well supported by G20 countries: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Many of India's proposals have been well supported by the G20 bloc and there has been an active engagement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a series of meetings with her counterparts from the influential grouping here.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and aims to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

Sitharaman met her counterparts from the G20 nations on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday.

"We were very happy to see that most of India's proposals have been well supported and there has been an active engagement," she said.