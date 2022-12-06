 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Many headwinds to more than halve H2 growth to 4-4.5% : Report

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

In the first half of the current fiscal, the economy has grown at 9.7 per cent -- 6.3 per cent in the September quarter and 13.5 per cent in the previous three months, and forecasts for the full year vary from a low of 6.6 per cent to 7 per cent.

The many rising headwinds, both domestic as well as external, will more than halve the GDP growth to 4-4.5 per cent in the second half of FY2023, shaving off the better numbers in the first half, says a report.

According to India Ratings, the economic recovery in H1FY23 was resilient and encouraging, but challenges such as high inflation and weak demand (both domestic as well as external) are expected to pull down the economic growth to 4-4.5 per cent in H2FY23 from 9.7 per cent in the first half of the fiscal.

The agency however did not offer a full-year forecast.September quarter data indicate that despite the geopolitical uncertainty and fear of a global slowdown, the domestic economy has shown resilience. In fact, the Q2 growth print remains next only to Saudi Arabia's 8.6 per cent among the major economies, says the agency.

Notwithstanding this, the economy still has a lot of ground to cover which was lost due to the pandemic as the CAGR during Q1FY20-Q2FY23 works out to be a paltry 2.5 per cent, significantly lower than the CAGR of 5.3 per cent during Q2FY17-Q2FY20.

Even at the disaggregate level, key employment-intensive sectors like manufacturing and trade, hotels, transport and communication clipped at a CAGR of just 2 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively during this period while the CAGR for Q2FY17-Q2FY20 were 3.4 and 8.1 per cent, respectively.