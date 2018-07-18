Many complaints over supply of defective, damaged goods by e-com firms: Commerce Min

The government today said that several complaints have been received regarding supply of defective and damaged goods by online retail companies and in various cases, consumers have been advised to file grievances at appropriate forums. "Consumers are facing problems while doing transactions in e-commerce," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He said that complaints relating to delivery of defective and damaged goods and also non-delivery of products are being received in the National Consumer Helpline, being run by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

"Complaints regarding e-commerce received in National Consumer Helpline are referred to the companies concerned for redressal. In some cases, consumers are advised to file complaints in the appropriate consumer forum for redressal," he said.

He also informed that the department of consumer affairs has introduced Consumer Protection Bill 2018 in the Lok Sabha on January 5 this year.

There is provision for making of rules by the central government to regulate unfair trade practice in e-commerce.

Department of Commerce has also initiated an exercise to frame a national policy on e-commerce.

As per Economic Survey 2017-18, e-commerce market in India is estimated at $33 billion with a 19.1 percent growth in 2016-17.