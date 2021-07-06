30 years of liberalisation: Manufacturing sector languishing, needs big push: RC Bhargava

Despite ‘liberalisation’ India did not become a competitive manufacturing country.

The dismantling of rigid regulatory controls and the move towards a market economy, spearheaded by the then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, created unbelievable excitement in 1991. It was thought that the huge creative abilities of Indians would now get free play and the economy would surge. Maruti ceased to remain a government enterprise and acquired considerable freedom of management. Competition came into some sectors of the economy and companies in those sectors grew rapidly and consumers benefited.

Sadly, the initial momentum petered out. Reforms became half-hearted.. In addition, corruption and vested interests had become strong and they did not want change.

Despite ‘liberalisation’ India did not become a competitive manufacturing country and doing business remained very difficult both because of the laws, rules and procedures as well as the mind-sets of government functionaries. The IT sector, over which governments had no control, flourished and India did achieve high growth rates of the GDP for a few years. Since manufacturing did not accelerate, the economy slowed down but unemployment and corruption grew steadily.

Narendra Modi won a mandate in 2014 to bring change. Since then, many important reforms have been made but manufacturing has not become competitive and growth rates have remain unchanged. Manufacturing happens in the States and unless they fully commit to reform and policies that would accelerate manufacturing, it is unlikely that we will see meaningful results.