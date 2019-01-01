App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manufacturing of defence aerospace, warship items to be covered by IDRA: DIPP

In May 2017, the DIPP was allowed to process applications for grant of licence for manufacture of defence items. Earlier, the home ministry was carrying out this exercise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Manufacturing of items of defence aerospace and warships will now be covered by Industries (Development and Regulation) Act and will not require any licence from the the commerce and industry ministry, a government notification said.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under the ministry, has issued a notification clarifying the defence products' list requiring compulsory licence under Industries (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951 (IDRA), and Arms Act, 1959 in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Defence Production.

"Items of defence aerospace and warships now do not require licence under Arms Act. Such items shall now be covered by IDRA," the department said in a tweet.

In May 2017, the DIPP was allowed to process applications for grant of licence for manufacture of defence items. Earlier, the home ministry was carrying out this exercise.

The department, under the commerce and industry ministry, is mainly responsible for formulation of polices with regard to promotion of foreign investment and manufacturing industries.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.