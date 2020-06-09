Manufacturing | Abolish the inspector raj to boost Make in India

Sumita Kale

At the best of times, the challenges facing India’s manufacturing are well known. The COVID-19 crisis has only accentuated them. We are now in a situation where, despite the push for ‘Make in India’ in 2014, growth in this sector has been slowing every year since, crashing to a low of less than a percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, India’s latest call for self-reliance is echoed by many countries looking to reduce their dependence on the manufacturing powerhouse of the world — China. At the moment, the focus of measures taken by governments must be on relieving the deep financial stress that our labour force and small firms are going through.

This article is not about the current pain. We need to look ahead and put in place an entirely new economic structure based on trust and security for all, build strong foundations so that we are not caught in such a dire place ever again.

There is a long list of reforms needed to boost the manufacturing sector, covering land, labour, power, logistics etc. These are all well-documented and some have already been announced. However, the bottom line for vibrant manufacturing is to ensure meaningful Ease of Doing Business across all levels of government — central, state, local. India needs a new economic structure that will incentivise the formalisation of businesses and employment, the only way forward is to shred the red tape that is binding our entrepreneurs and labour down. This is the bus that Indian manufacturers missed in 1991 — the license raj was broken down but the inspector raj stayed.

India’s push towards providing ease of doing business seems to have made a greater impact on raising our global ranking, rather than on making a significant difference to the way we do business. So on one side, the distress of migrant workers on the highways across India, bereft of support from their employers and the state, has put a spotlight on a law meant to protect their rights but barely implemented (Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979).

On the other side, small businesses are bleeding as cashflows dry up and salaries cannot be paid out — pointing to the difficulty in accessing working capital finance and enforcing contracts, despite numerous schemes and policies and rules. As a society, we cannot afford such stress again. As an economy, we cannot continue with a system that breeds inefficiencies and unethical operations.

India needs a mindset change at every point that entrepreneurs and labour interact with the system. Every regulation should have a specific stated objective, its compliance should be appropriate to meet that objective. For instance, it is well-known that the ESIC needs reform — its unused corpus crossed Rs 90,000 crore last year and despite mandatory contributions, workers often prefer private treatment. The objective of health security can be much better achieved by mandating that employers and contractors purchase an IRDA-approved health insurance plan for all their workers.

The Centre, state and local governments must recognise that it is not the spirit of the law that investors and businesses resent; it is the endless and mindless paperwork, archaic irrelevant rules accompanied by penal provisions that have led to the inspector raj and corruption defining the current regulatory space. This is what must change.

The process had actually begun in September, when the DPIIT announced the finalisation of a National Ease of Doing Business Policy. Till date, the details have not been shared in public; however, the onus was reportedly placed on government departments to measure the time and cost spent by companies on licences, registrations, renewals etc. with the aim of rationalising the compliance burden on firms, simplifying and digitising the compliance process. This policy must be put out in the public domain and implemented at the earliest.

Just digitisation is not sufficient; a comprehensive overhaul of the entire process of compliance is essential with integration at the backend across various departments, this will reduce the need for fresh applications for various schemes and multiple uploads of the same documents. It should be possible now, for example, for GST compliant MSMEs to get advantage of the interest subvention scheme automatically, rather than make fresh applications to the banks, with painful follow up, for concessionary loans.

‘Make in India’ should not and need not be a mirage. The roadmap for the government is clear — take the draft National Ease of Doing Business policy, discuss it with stakeholders and implement it now.

Sumita Kale, an economist is affiliated with Indicus Foundation and Pune International Centre. Views are personal.

Note to readers: Make In India — Reboot is a series of articles that will take a top-to-bottom look at ways to breathe life into manufacturing in India.