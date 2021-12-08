Manual scavenging abolished in India, 321 die cleaning sewers in 5 years: Govt to Lok Sabha

There were no report of people dying while cleaning human excreta, said Ramdas Athawale. (Representative Image)

India has achieved the target of abolition of manual scavenging, but 321 persons died due to accidents while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the past five years, the government informed Parliament in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on December 7.

Responding to questions by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Girish Chandra and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas, social justice minister Virendra Kumar told Lok Sabha that there were no reports of manual scavengers being engaged in India at present, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In a written response, Kumar said, “Government has been able to achieve the target of the abolition of manual scavenging. All identified and eligible manual scavengers have been provided assistance for their rehabilitation.”

As per the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013)” manual scavenging referred to manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of, or handling in any manner, human excreta in an insanitary latrine, said Kumar.

No such existence was found by the mobile application, launched on December 24, 2020, to identify unsanitary latrines and manual scavengers, he said. “Therefore, there is no report of practice of manual scavenging currently in the country,” he added.

In response to another question by Congress parliamentarian B Manickam Tagore, junior social justice minister Ramdas Athawale said that 321 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the past five years, said the report.

He further said that there were no report of people dying while cleaning human excreta and the government was not considering making laws stricter, it said.