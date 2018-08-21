Manoj Tiwari slams Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari today criticised Congress minister in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu for his hug to Pakistan Army chief at the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"BJP does not have any problem with his Pakistan visit, but the former test cricketer has disrespected our martyrs by sitting beside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) "president" and hugging Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa," Tiwari told reporters here.

"It is known to all that Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorists in our country," the Bhojpuri singer-turned politician said It was a disrespect to our martyrs and Sidhu will have to pay the heavy price for it, he said and demanded immediate dismissal of Sidhu by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh from his cabinet. Tiwari, also head of the BJP in Delhi, has come here to attend a religious function.