you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manoj Sinha to be new Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor as GC Murmu resigns

There was no official word on the reasons for the resignation of Murmu

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The appointment was announced after Girish Chandra Murmu resigned from the post on August 5.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Murmu's resignation and appointed Sinha as the new LG of the Union Territory.

Murmu's resignation came on the day the UT marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The 60-year-old former IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre had on October 29, 2019, taken over as the first LG of the union territory after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded and sliced into two UTs, the other one being Ladakh.

There was no official word on the reasons for the resignation of Murmu, a 1985-batch IAS officer, who has served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

He was a secretary in the ministry of finance at the time of his appointment as Lt Governor.

Highly-placed sources said that Murmu was likely to be given a new assignment at the Centre.

There was no immediate information as to who would succeed Murmu as the Lt Governor of the UT.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

