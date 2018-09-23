Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa chief minister: Amit Shah

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue in his post, BJP president Amit Shah said on September 23 as he announced that a reshuffle of the state's ministers will soon take place.



गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे।

प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018

The BJP chief said so in a tweet following a discussion with Bharatiya Janata Party's core group team from Goa.

"It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios," he said.

Parrikar's poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as chief minister of Goa, and Shah recently sent a team of central party leaders to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of the political situation there.

The opposition Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, has staked claim to form the government. The BJP has asserted that its government continues to have the support of a majority of MLAs.

Parrikar is admitted to AIIMS and undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment.

The reshuffle of ministers will be aimed at consolidating support for the BJP-led alliance government as the Congress is looking for signs of discontent to topple the Goa government.

In the 40-member state assembly, the Parrikar-led government has the support of 23 MLAs.

The BJP has 14 MLAs against 16 of the Congress, and Parrikar's appeal was a key reason behind its success in securing support from a cross-section of legislators following last year elections.

Choosing a replacement for Parrikar, if such a need arises, will be tricky for the BJP as finding a leader who could command the loyalty of MLAs from different parties would not be easy, political watchers believe.