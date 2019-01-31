App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar to fly to Delhi for health check-up at AIIMS: CMO

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar would be flown to New Delhi for a regular health check-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday, a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"The chief minister will be flying to Delhi in the evening for a regular check-up at AIIMS. He is expected to be admitted there for the next four days," the official told PTI.

Parrikar will head to Delhi after the conclusion of the state assembly's budget session this evening, he said.

The chief minister had presented the budget in the House on Wednesday while sitting on his chair, with a tube inserted through his nose.

"I am presenting the budget in 'josh'. The 'josh' that is too high, very high, and fully in 'hosh'," he had said in the assembly.

Ever since he was discharged from AIIMS, Parrikar has made few public appearances.

The chief minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had also chaired a Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #AIIMS #Delhi #India #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.