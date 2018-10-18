App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar to continue, says Dhavalikar; Sardesai claims BJP looking for successor

Parrikar returned to Goa on October 14 after being treated for a pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for about a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Manohar Parrikar will continue as the Goa chief minister, Sudin Dhavalikar, leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a BJP ally in the coastal state, said after meeting the high-command of the saffron party in Delhi.

However, another ally, Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) who also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah separately, claimed that the saffron party was "looking at who will succeed Parrikar".

Parrikar returned to Goa on October 14 after being treated for a pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for about a month.

With Parrikar ailing, Shah had called Dhavalikar and Sardesai for separate meetings.

related news

On his return to the coastal state, Dhavalikar told reporters that it was decided at the meeting that "the chief minister will continue in the chair. He (Parrikar) will rule till he is there".

It was also decided at the meeting that Parrikar will give some additional portfolios to other members of the cabinet, he said.

Dhavalikar, the state PWD minister, told the BJP leaders that they should "give credit" to the alliance partners, which would help the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Goa, he told reporters.

"If they care for the alliance partners, they will definitely win with a good margin," the MGP leader said.

However, Town and Country Planning Minister Sardesai, who also met Shah, said the BJP was looking at "who will succeed Parrikar and there is a serious discussion on it".

"The coalition which we had cobbled for Parrikar will continue," he added.

Asked who were the probable chief ministerial candidates, the GFP chief said, "There is no decision as yet, only some names were discussed."

He also took a dig at the Congress over its failure to stop two of its MLAs from crossing over to the BJP.

Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

"The state Congress president (Girish Chodankar) had said they will topple the government and they do not require (help from) Vijai Sardesai for it," he said.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 10:33 pm

tags #Goa #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.