Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar reviews ongoing infrastructure works in Goa

Parrikar (62) returned to Goa on Thursday evening after spending three months in the US, where he underwent treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned from the US two days ago, reviewed today the progress of the ongoing infrastructure works in the state.

Parrikar (62) returned to Goa on Thursday evening after spending three months in the US, where he underwent treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

He held a detailed meeting with officials of the Public Works Department in his chamber at the secretariat here, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

"The chief minister reviewed all the ongoing (infrastructure) works and also set a deadline for completion of each of them," the official said.

Among them, the most important is expansion of the national highway in Goa as part of a project undertaken by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Two bridges one across the Mandovi river and another on Zuari are being constructed as part of the project. The entire work is expected to be completed by March next year.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Goa last week to inspect the ongoing works of his department.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 07:11 pm

