Manohar Parrikar no more: Life and times of the former defence minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer for over a year. The BJP leader and former defence minister was first shifted to the US for treatment in March 2018. He returned to the country a few months later and was admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in September when his condition deteriorated. He is survived by two children. Here are the achievements of Parrikar, who had dedicated his life to the service of the people of Goa. (Image: Reuters)