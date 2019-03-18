App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manohar Parrikar no more: Life and times of the former defence minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer for over a year. The BJP leader and former defence minister was first shifted to the US for treatment in March 2018. He returned to the country a few months later and was admitted at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in September when his condition deteriorated. He is survived by two children. Here are the achievements of Parrikar, who had dedicated his life to the service of the people of Goa.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on March 17 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer for over a year. The BJP leader and former defence minister was first shifted to the US for treatment in March 2018. He returned to the country a few months later and was admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in September when his condition deteriorated. He is survived by two children. Here are the achievements of Parrikar, who had dedicated his life to the service of the people of Goa. (Image: Reuters)
Parrikar started his career with the RSS when he was very young and went on to study at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay.
Parrikar started his career with the RSS when he was very young and went on to study at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay. (Image: Reuters)
He was elected as the chief minister of Goa four times -- 2000, 2002, 2012 and 2017.
He was elected as the chief minister of Goa four times -- 2000, 2002, 2012 and 2017. (Image: Reuters)
When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, Parrikar replaced Arun Jaitley as the Minister of Defence.
When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, Parrikar replaced Arun Jaitley as the Minister of Defence. (Image: Reuters)
Following the March 2017 Assembly elections, he returned to Goa and wanted to work as the state's chief minister.
Following the March 2017 Assembly elections, he returned to Goa and wanted to work as the state’s chief minister. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manohar Parrikar #Slideshow

