Manohar Parrikar is still Chief Minister for Goa govt’s publicity department

The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.
In a faux pas, the Goa government on September 5 released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers' Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister.
A probe has been ordered in the matter.
The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.
"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished teaching class on 56th Teachers' Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country.
Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day.
The message was circulated to the media.
Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer.
"We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said.Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.