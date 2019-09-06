App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Manohar Parrikar is still Chief Minister for Goa govt’s publicity department

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(File pic)

In a faux pas, the Goa government on September 5 released a media statement wishing people on the Teachers' Day and mentioning the late Manohar Parrikar as the current chief minister.

A probe has been ordered in the matter.

The Department of Information and Publicity, in the press statement issued in the evening, wished the people of Goa on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

The statement quoted the late Chief Minister Parrikar as wishing the people of the state on the occasion.

"Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has wished teaching class on 56th Teachers' Day, the statement said and lauded the contribution of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan to the country.

Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

The message was circulated to the media.

Director of Information and Publicity Meghana Shetgaonkar told PTI an inquiry has been initiated to find out the erring officer.

"We will definitely inquire into the episode as it is a grave error. Action will be taken against the concerned person, she said.

Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged illness and he was succeeded by Pramod Sawant.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Goa #India #Politics

