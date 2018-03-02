App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar discharged from Goa hospital

"Happy to be home. Thanks for your wishes," Parrikar tweeted after returning home from Goa Medical College and Hospital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was today discharged from a hospital here where he was admitted following dehydration a few days ago.

"Happy to be home. Thanks for your wishes," Parrikar tweeted after returning home from Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The chief minister was admitted to GMCH on February 25 after he complained of uneasiness. Health minister Vishwajit Rane had said that Parrikar was suffering from "mild dehydration".

The chief minister was earlier admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 when he complained of stomach ache. According to the hospital, he received treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

He was discharged on February 22, and on the same day attended the session of the Goa Legislative Assembly where presented the state's Budget and made a brief speech.

The session was truncated to four days owing to Parrikar's illness.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC