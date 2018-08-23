Manohar Parrikar admitted to Mumbai hospital for check up

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai this evening for a "review health check-up" after his return from the US where he had gone for a 'follow-up' treatment of his pancreatic ailment, officials said.

Parrikar (62) returned to Panaji from the US last evening. He had gone to the United States on August 10 for a follow-up treatment.

He flew to Mumbai this afternoon and was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital. He would stay in the hospital for at least a day for a "review health check-up", a senior official from the hospital said.

Sources close to the chief minister's office in Panaji said Parrikar had also visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital last evening soon after his return.

Refusing to divulge further details about his health, the CMO officials said the chief minister is expected to return from Mumbai on August 25.

Parrikar had undergone treatment in the US for nearly three months for a pancreatic ailment earlier this year, returning in the last week of June. Subsequently, he went to the US again earlier this month for a follow-up.