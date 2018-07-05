Manohar Lal Khattar launches 'Chai pe Charcha' campaign

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched his 'Chai pe Charcha' or 'conversation over tea' campaign and interacted with scores of party workers and people at different places in the state.

He attended about a dozen programmes from Panchkula to Jind to get feedback about the functioning of his government which is about to complete four years in office.

Deviating from his normal routine, Khattar was not accompanied by many of his officers as he approached the people directly, took their feedback and jotted down notes in his diary.

The suggestion given by the people would be taken into consideration while preparing a future strategy of the party, a BJP leader said.

Khattar, who has also been holding road shows across the state, started the campaign from Panchkula where he visited the residence of BJP General Secretary of the district, Surender Sharma, in village Naggal.

Buoyed by the success of the first day of his campaign, the chief minister will visit different districts of the state during the next three days to meet more people, he said.

Interacting with the media, Khattar said he would visit different villages of district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind and interact with party workers. He will also reach out to people through his roadshows and public meetings.