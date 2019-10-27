Mann ki Baat: PM says political parties, civil society played mature role after 2010 Ayodhya verdict

Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

He described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, Modi asked people to jog their memory and recall the days ahead of the Allahabad High Court judgment of September 2010.

"I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. You could jog your memory a bit and reflect about the atmosphere then. Various kinds of people took to the arena. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way," the prime minister said.

He referred to the "kind of language" used to "generate tension in the atmosphere."

He said some loudmouths had the sole intention of hogging the limelight at that time.

"... and we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around... This continued for five days, or seven days, or ten days, but, the court's decision generated a pleasant and surprising change of mood in the country," he said.

On the one hand, the machinations went on to generate tension. When the decision was delivered by the court, the government, political parties, social organizations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints on the other issued balanced statements. There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment, he pointed out.

He said the dignity of the judiciary was honoured "and no allowance for any heated discourse or tension was made anywhere."

"These episodes should always be remembered... It is an example of how the voice of unison can bestow strength upon our country," he said.

While referring to the Allahabad High Court verdict, the prime minister did not mention the Supreme Court ruling expected in a few days.

A Special Full Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be divided into three parts. A two-thirds portion is to be shared by two Hindu plaintiffs and one-third will be given to the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board.