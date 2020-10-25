Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi renews 'Vocal for Local' pitch, urges people to prioritise local products

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi: Earlier during Navratra, the notes of Garba of Gujarat would reverberate all over….this time all grand events have been curtailed. Many more festivals are on the way in the days to come. There is Eid, Sharad Poornima, Valmiki Jayanti, followed by Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai dooj, the Pooja of Chatthi Maiyya and the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji…..during this crisis-laden period of Corona, we have to exercise patience, observe restraint.