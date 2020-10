Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi renews 'Vocal for Local' pitch, urges people to prioritise local products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the address to the nation through his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. This is the 70th episode of the radio show, which airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month. Modi on October 10 called for ideas for the 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat through NaMo App. During the 69th edition of Mann ki Baat, aired on September 27, PM Modi spoke about newly enacted farm laws, the coronavirus pandemic and India's tradition of storytelling. Modi also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh ahead of his birth anniversary on September 28.