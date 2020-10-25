Live now
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi renews 'Vocal for Local' pitch, urges people to prioritise local products
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address. PM urges people to prioritise local products while shopping.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the address to the nation through his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. This is the 70th episode of the radio show, which airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month. Modi on October 10 called for ideas for the 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat through NaMo App. During the 69th edition of Mann ki Baat, aired on September 27, PM Modi spoke about newly enacted farm laws, the coronavirus pandemic and India's tradition of storytelling. Modi also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh ahead of his birth anniversary on September 28. Catch all the latest updates on 70th edition of Mann ki Baat here:
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines in celebrating these auspicious occasions during the COVID times.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi: Earlier during Navratra, the notes of Garba of Gujarat would reverberate all over….this time all grand events have been curtailed. Many more festivals are on the way in the days to come. There is Eid, Sharad Poornima, Valmiki Jayanti, followed by Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai dooj, the Pooja of Chatthi Maiyya and the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji…..during this crisis-laden period of Corona, we have to exercise patience, observe restraint.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi: My best wishes to you and your family for the forthcoming festivals. However, do remember and more so during the festivals - wear your masks, keep washing your hands with soap and maintain two yards of social distance. Friends, we will speak again in next month’s Mann Ki Baat.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi: In today’s Mann Ki Baat, I have had the opportunity to bring forth extraordinary stories of my countrymen, the country and the facets of our traditions. Our country is full of talented people. If you too know of any such individual, speak and write about them and share their accomplishments.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Nowadays, our traditional sport Mallakhamb is also gaining popularity in many countries. In the US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. Today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in US.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address has concluded.
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates | We must remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our borders even in these festival times. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India. The entire nation is with them: PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi: Today, I applaud the working brothers and sisters of Pulwama and their families for educating the young minds of the country
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Almost 90 percent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by Kashmir valley, and Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now Pulwama is making the nation self-reliant in this field: PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: We laud the hardworking people of Pulwama for their efforts, says PM Modi