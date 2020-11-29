Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 29, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi cautions against showing negligence regarding COVID-19
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi will begin his monthly radio programme at 11 am.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today at 11 am. This is the 71st edition of the radio show, which airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month. During the 70th edition of Mann ki Baat, aired on October 25, PM Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines in celebrating these auspicious occasions during the COVID-19 times. The prime minister also asked people to keep the 'vocal for local' resolve in their mind and give priority to local products while shopping for festivals. Catch all the latest updates on 71st episode of 'Mann ki Baat' here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
PM Modi cautions against showing negligence regarding COVID-19
New agri-reforms give farmers new rights: PM
PM Modi's address to begin shortly
When and where to watch
A recap of the last episode of 'Mann ki Baat'
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s culture and Shaastras, knowledge has always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Many people came to India to discover and study them and stayed back forever, whereas some of them returned to their respective countries as carriers of this culture.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Talking about the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is inspired by Sri Aurobindo's philosophy of Swadeshi.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Akashvani will broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Missed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'? Listen here
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to send in their suggestions on topics which they want to be discussed in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat, which will be held on the last Sunday of December.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar ahead of his death anniversary on December 6 urging citizens to reaffirm their resolve to the country and abide by the duties, assigned to them by the Constitution as an individual.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautions against showing negligence regarding COVID-19, which can be deadly even now when discussion on a vaccine has commenced. "It's been almost one year when we first heard about the novel coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 pandemic still exists. I request you to take all necessary precautions to save yourself and your family from the virus infection," says PM Modi.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi throws light on the efforts of Mohammad Aslam ji from Baran district in Rajasthan who is working to increase awareness among farmers.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | After a lot of deliberation, the Parliament of India gave a legal form to the agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Talking about the recent agri-reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agricultural reforms brought by Parliament have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities.