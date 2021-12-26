Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi urges people to take precautions against Omicron variant

PM Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 26. This is the 84th edition of the programme and the last episode of 2021.

LIVE Updates from Mann Ki Baat

11. 20 am

PM Narendra Modi: Let us make reading more popular. I urge you all to share which books you read this year. This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022.

11.18 am

PM Modi: At a time when our screen time is increasing, book reading must also become more popular, for this also we have to make efforts together.



11.07 am: PM Modi urges people to take precautions against Omicron variant

The new Omicron variant that has come, our scientists are constantly studying it. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked on. In such a situation, self-awareness, self-discipline, the country has great power against this variant of Corona: Modi

11.05 am

PM Narendra Modi: India is fighting COVID-19 thanks to the spirited effort by our Jan Shakti. India's vaccination numbers are rising and this shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the trust of our people.

11.02 am

PM Narendra Modi: For me, #MannKiBaat is not about highlighting the work of the Government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers.

11.00 am

PM Narendra Modi: Hello my dear countrymen! At this time you must be preparing to bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022. On the New Year, every person, every organization, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year.

10.56 am

PM Modi's address to begin shortly. Watch LIVE here

10.40 am

Check out the highlights of the last episode of Mann ki Baat.



10.10 am: How to watch Mann ki Baat

Apart from AIR, the radio address of the prime minister also broadcast live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).