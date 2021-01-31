Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi says Indian cricket team’s hard work is inspiring

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2021. The speech, addressed to the nation, comes a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021-22.

11.05 am: PM Modi has hailed the Indian cricket team’s performance in the recent Test series played against Australia, saying that the players’ “hard work is inspiring”.

11.02 am | PM Narendra Modi: Today is the last day of January 2021. Aren’t you also thinking that the month had just started? It feels like it was just a few days ago that we all were wishing each other a Happy New Year. We recently announced the Padma Awards and celebrated the Republic Day. I urge you all to read more about those who were awarded the Padma Awards this year.

11.00 am | PM Modi has begun his address to the nation.

10.50 am | PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme shortly.

The prime minister may touch upon India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16. India has administered the first dose of the vaccines to at least 37 lakh people so far. Timely completion of the vaccination process is being seen as crucial for returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The radio show is aired live on All India Radio and state broadcaster Doordarshan. Akashvani broadcasts the address in regional languages shortly after the Hindi speech concludes.

This is the 73rd episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Previous Mann Ki Baat address

In the previous episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on December 27, 2020, PM Modi had spoken about the challenges faced by India and the world in the year gone by, in context of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that citizens had shown great determination during this period.

PM Modi had also lauded the youth of the country, saying they have a 'can do' approach and 'will do' spirit. Wishing citizens good health and safety in 2021, PM Modi had said there would be nothing better than India reaching greater heights in the new year.