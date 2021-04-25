Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Country is once again united, fighting against COVID-19, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme on April 25. The radio speech came at a time when India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The prime minister talked about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and reiterated the need for rapid mass immunisation, to help curb the spread of the infectious disease.

Latest updates:

11.35 am | PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address has concluded.

11.32 am | PM Narendra Modi: ‘My dear countrymen, today we kept the entire conversation of 'Mann Ki Baat' focused on the coronavirus pandemic because, today, our biggest priority is to defeat this disease.’

11.30 am | PM Narendra Modi: 'The country is once again united and fighting against COVID-19. Voluntary organizations are coming forward and trying to do whatever they can to help others.'

11.29 am | PM Narendra Modi: 'It is true that many people are getting infected with COVID-19. However, the number of people recovering from the infection is equally high.'

11.24 am | PM Narendra Modi: 'Frontline workers like lab-technicians and ambulance drivers also working in a godlike manner! When an ambulance reaches a patient, the family feels as if an angel has visited them in form of an ambulance driver.'

11.21 am | PM Narendra Modi: ‘We all know how difficult mentally it is to take care of ourselves, our family during this disease. But our nursing staff in hospitals has to do this very job continuously, with so many patients at the same time. This sense of service is a great strength of our society.’

11.18 am | PM Narendra Modi: 'I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccines. You all must be aware that the government of India has sent free vaccine to all state governments. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age.'

11.17 am | PM Narendra Modi: ‘I also appeal to the states to extend the benefit of this free vaccine campaign of government of India to maximum number of the people of their state.’

11.16 am | PM Narendra Modi: ‘Now the corporate sector and companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccine to their employees. I also want to say that the programme of free vaccine by the government of India that is going on now will continue further too.’

11.14 am | PM Narendra Modi: The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current COVID19 situation.

11.09 am | PM Narendra Modi: ‘It is important that we get our information about COVID-19 from reliable sources only. We must seek advice from doctors. We must take note of what the experts are saying to combat COVID-19. Several doctors are giving online consultations to patients. This is a commendable effort.’

11.05 am: The prime minister has roped in Dr. Shashank from Mumbai to explain the second wave of COVID-19 cases from a medical point of view.

11.03 am | PM Narendra Modi: I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling the first wave of COVID-19, the country's morale was high but this storm (second wave) has shaken the country. To tackle this wave of COVID-19, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharmaceutical industry, oxygen production, etc. We need to listen to experts. The Centre and the state governments are trying their best to fight the pandemic.

11.00 am: PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address has begun.

10.45 am: PM Modi will address the nation shortly via his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.

10.15 am: PM Narendra Modi to address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11.00 am today.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

The country is recording the highest number of daily novel coronavirus infections in the world. The death toll from the health crisis has also surged to 1.92 lakh. The second wave of COVID-19 has battered India’s healthcare system. Scores of people are struggling to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

In his previous ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address in March, PM Modi had urged all eligible citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. The prime minister had also reiterated the Centre’s call for modernising the agriculture sector.