Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: We stand by families of those who lost their lives during pandemic, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme. The radio speech comes at a time when India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases, though daily infections have fallen in the last two weeks.

The address also coincides with the seven anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming to power at the Centre.

LIVE Updates:

11.16 am | PM Narendra Modi is having a conversation with Group Captain Patnaik, who is sharing his experiences of helping people with oxygen supplies as a part of the efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

11.13 am | PM Modi: ‘I salute all those who are working endlessly to save lives during this pandemic. We are standing by the families of all those who lost their lives.’

11.12 am | PM Narendra Modi had a conversation with Dinesh Upadhyay from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh who is liquid oxygen tanker driver.

11.10 am | PM Modi: ‘This type of a disaster has hit the world after a hundred years. We have met such a big calamity after a century. Therefore, no one had any experience of this kind of work. Behind it lies the spirit of service for the country, and power of resolve.’

11.07 am | PM Modi: ‘When the second wave came, the demand for oxygen surged all of a sudden this was a very big challenge delivering medical oxygen to remote parts of the country was indeed a huge task.’

11.04 am | PM Modi: 'India faced cyclones amid pandemic. My heart goes out to all the people who have lost their near and dear ones. Let us all firmly stand by those who have borne the brunt of this disaster.'

11.00 am: PM Modi's address has begun. He is currently talking about the two cyclones that hit India's eastern and western coasts in recent weeks.

The prime minister said that both, the states and the Centre, had worked together to ensure the cyclonic storms caused minimum loss of life and damage to property.

10.48 am: This will be the 77th episode of the monthly radio programme.

10.45 am: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly via his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Stay tuned.

In the previous Mann Ki Baat address in April, the prime minister talked about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and reiterated the need for rapid mass immunisation, to help curb the spread of the infectious disease.

India recorded a single-day rise of 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2.78 crore, according to latest data released by the Union Health Ministry on May 30. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 percent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent.