Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address 81st edition of Mann ki Baat today

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi's address comes just a day after he concluded three-day visit to the United States.

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. This is the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The address comes just a day after Modi concluded his three-day visit to the United States. The monthly programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the prime minister and All India Radio.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Mann Ki Baat:

10.40 am | For key highlights of last month's Mann Ki Baat click here

10.14 am | At UNGA, PM Modi yesterday said that countries using terrorism as a "state policy" must realise that they will be equally harmed by it. "Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them," he said, in what appeared to be a veiled jibe at Pakistan.

10.06 am | Mann Ki Baat recap

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last broadcast had hailed the Olympic medal winners and said the passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. He said, "After 40 years, we won a medal in hockey in the Olympics... you can think and imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand would be today and the passion for sports is the greatest tribute to the Major."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi
first published: Sep 26, 2021 10:09 am

