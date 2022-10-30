Mann Ki Baat: India doing wonders in solar and space sectors, says PM Modi

(Image: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30 praised India's solar and space sectors for "doing wonders", adding that the whole world is "surprised" to see its achievements.

PM Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, noted the ISRO's recent success in placing 36 satellites in space simultaneously and described it as a "special Diwali gift" from our youth to the country.

The opening of space sector to private sector has led to many young start-ups joining it, and revolutionary changes have come in, he said.

He added, "Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area." In this context, the prime minister also lauded the power of students and said it should not be merely thought in terms of student union politics.

He said student power is the basis of making India powerful. "The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, and stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring. A hackathon held in recent years with lakhs of youth of the country coming together, has solved many challenges and given new solutions to the country," Modi said On October 14-15, all 23 IITs came on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects, and students and researches from all over the country displayed more than 75 best projects, he added.

He cited details of some of them, saying they touched on the themes of healthcare, agriculture, robotics, semiconductors, and 5G communications.

Several IITs are also working together on a multi-lingual project that makes learning local languages easier, he said, stressing that it will help the National Education Policy in achieving its goals.

He then noted how India is harnessing solar energy, the "blessing of Sun God".

The whole world is looking at its future in environment-friendly solar energy, he said.

