Mann Ki Baat encouraging sustainable growth, citizens participation in change making initiatives: Study

Apr 29, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Since its inception in 2014, the monthly radio broadcast has become 'a key pillar' of the government's citizen-outreach program, the study titled 'Mann KI Baat - A Decade of Reflection' said.

The report said celebrating the spirit of India's change makers and people's action by speaking directly to ordinary people is at the core of Modi's Mann Ki Baat. (PM Modi's file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann-Ki-Baat radio programme has transformed into an 'inspirational platform' encouraging sustainable progress on priority themes that are core to India's efforts towards achieving the sustainable development goals, according to a study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The objective of the study, the report said, was to perform a quantitative and qualitative textual analysis of 99 transcripts of the Mann Ki Baat episodes published from 2014-2023 using text-mining tools as well as to identify the most prominently discussed thematic areas in the programme.

The Institute for Competitiveness (IFC) is the research partner in the study, while Axis My India is its knowledge partner.