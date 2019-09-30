Manmohan Singh's office has no info on Pakistan's Kartarpur invite, unlikely to go: Sources

While the Congress remained tight-lipped about the issue, sources said the office of the former prime minister has no information about the invite so far
After Pakistan's invitation to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in November, sources in Singh's office told news agency PTI that it has no information about the invite so far and indicated that he is unlikely to attend.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on September 30 that Pakistan has decided to invite Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.
The sources said he is unlikely to go as he had not visited Pakistan even during his tenure as prime minister for 10 years.
The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit the revered Kartarpur Sahib.Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Baba Nanak on November 12.