Manmohan Singh’s daughter slams Mandaviya over pics taken in AIIMS despite family's objection

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Daman Singh accused Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya of getting a photographer against the wishes of the family when the minister had gone to enquire about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s health.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardio-neuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Daman Singh told ThePrint that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister. But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, "she was completely ignored.”

"She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.

She added that her parents had expressly insisted that visitors be restricted because her father is suffering from dengue and his immunity is low, and there is the risk of infection. Manmohan Singh had contracted COVID-19 in April. He is “stable, but his immunity is low,” Manmohan Singh’s daughter said.

Congress slammed Mandaviya’s move saying that for the BJP people everything is about a "photo op". The party also demanded that the health minister apologise.

"Everything is a Photo Op' for BJP. Shame on health minister, who made a visit to meet former PM in AIIMS, an ugly PR Stunt'," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. "This is..Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of ex-PM's privacy, insult of established tradition, reflects the absence of basic decency. Apologise now!"

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Photo op is the hallmark of the Modi government". Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the minister's actions were a "serious breach of privacy" and asked why Mandaviya walked in with cameras.

[Inputs from PTI]