Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi meet Sheikh Hasina

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 6 and discussed issues concerning the two countries.

Congress leader Anand Sharma and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present in the meeting that lasted around half-an-hour.

After meeting Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time.