Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi meet Sheikh Hasina

After meeting Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 6 and discussed issues concerning the two countries.
Congress leader Anand Sharma and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present in the meeting that lasted around half-an-hour.
After meeting Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time.
Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 6, 2019 02:51 pm