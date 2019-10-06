App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi meet Sheikh Hasina

After meeting Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 6 and discussed issues concerning the two countries.

Congress leader Anand Sharma and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present in the meeting that lasted around half-an-hour.

After meeting Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time.

Close
Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 6, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.