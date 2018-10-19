App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi meet visiting Lankan PM

After the meeting with Wickremesinghe, Rahul Gandhi said India and Sri Lanka are closer both historically and culturally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and they are learnt to have discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma and some Sri Lankan officials were also present during the meeting.

After the meeting with Wickremesinghe, Rahul Gandhi said India and Sri Lanka are closer both historically and culturally.

"The meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka was good," the Congress president wrote on Facebook.

Wickremesinghe arrived here October 18 on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade and investment and maritime security.

Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on October 20.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.