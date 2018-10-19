Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi meet visiting Lankan PM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and they are learnt to have discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma and some Sri Lankan officials were also present during the meeting.

After the meeting with Wickremesinghe, Rahul Gandhi said India and Sri Lanka are closer both historically and culturally.

"The meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka was good," the Congress president wrote on Facebook.

Wickremesinghe arrived here October 18 on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade and investment and maritime security.

Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on October 20.