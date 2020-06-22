Manmohan Singh on India-China standoff: 'PM must always be mindful of implications of his words'

Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley “cannot be allowed to be in vain”. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests, Singh said.

"The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further," Singh said.

"Our government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister,” Singh said.

Singh has said that India cannot be "cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity".

The former prime minister said that "disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements."

Singh also called upon PM Modi and the Centre "to rise to the occasion" and ensure justice for Col. B Santosh Babu and or soldiers who were killed on June 15-16. "To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people's faith," Singh added.