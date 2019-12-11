Manmohan Singh among 8 parliamentarians honoured by Venkaiah Naidu

Eight parliamentarians, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, were on December 10 honoured by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for their contributions in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Former Prime Minister Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards.

Best parliamentarian of the year award was conferred on Saugata Roy, Lok Sabha member from TMC and former minister of state for urban development, and Tiruchi Siva, Rajya Sabha member from DMK.

Four women MPs from both Houses were also awarded for their contributions.

NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Viplove Thakur were conferred the best women parliamentarian awards from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Best debut woman parliamentarian awards were given to BJP Lok Sabha member Bharti Pravin Pawar and Rajya Sabha member Kahkashan Perween.

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is the brainchild of Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda.